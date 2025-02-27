Flyers at Penguins projected lineups

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula – Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: None

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass

Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino

Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Ryan Shea -- Vincent Desharnais

Alex Nedeljkovic

Joel Blomqvist

Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto

Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)

Status report

The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win at home against the Penguins on Tuesday. ... Bunting, a forward, is out indefinitely after having surgery Wednesday. ... Imama is available to return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... A forward could be recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League prior to game time, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.