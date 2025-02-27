Flyers at Penguins projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Andrei Kuzmenko -- Scott Laughton -- Travis Konecny
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula – Rasmus Ristolainen
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Aleksei Kolosov, Erik Johnson, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: None
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Anthony Beauvillier -- Evgeni Malkin -- Cody Glass
Danton Heinen -- Kevin Hayes -- Philip Tomasino
Bokondji Imama -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
P.O Joseph -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Ryan Shea -- Vincent Desharnais
Alex Nedeljkovic
Joel Blomqvist
Scratched: Vladislav Kolyachonok, Ryan Graves, Matt Nieto
Injured: Michael Bunting (appendix surgery)
Status report
The Flyers will dress the same lineup they used in a 6-1 win at home against the Penguins on Tuesday. ... Bunting, a forward, is out indefinitely after having surgery Wednesday. ... Imama is available to return after missing four games with an upper-body injury. ... A forward could be recalled from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton of the American Hockey League prior to game time, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said.