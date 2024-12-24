Coach’s Challenge: PHI @ PIT – 7:14 of the First Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Pittsburgh

Explanation: Video review determined that Pittsburgh’s Rickard Rakell preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to his goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 12:49 (7:11 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Scheifele smiles through the boos with big game for Jets against Maple Leafs

NHL teams get in holiday spirit before Christmas break

Rangers need 'more heart' to end skid, turn season around

Maple Leafs commentator Bowen shares special moment with son on broadcast

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Jack Hughes, Markstrom help Devils shut out Rangers

Matthews misses 2nd straight game for Maple Leafs with upper-body injury

Scheifele hat trick propels Jets past Maple Leafs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Gustavsson to return for Wild against Blackhawks

NHL On Tap: Celebrini returns to home province when Sharks visit Canucks

Makar leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Pepsi Zero Sugar NHL Goalie Challenge picks

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Hyman stays hot, Oilers end Senators’ 6-game winning streak

Kiviranta has natural hat trick, Avalanche defeat Kraken