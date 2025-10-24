Ullmark makes 22 saves, Senators edge Flyers

Lycksell, Amadio score for Ottawa; Vladar stops 31 shots for Philadelphia

Flyers at Senators | Recap

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Linus Ullmark made 22 saves for the Ottawa Senators in a 2-1 comeback win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

“We had to work hard for this win and sometimes it’s going to be like that,” Ottawa forward Claude Giroux said. “We had everybody playing hard. We were able to get the lead and keep it. I think, in the third, Linus made some big saves for us.”

Michael Amadio and Olle Lycksell scored for the Senators (3-4-1), who were 0-1-1 in their previous two games.

“This is closer to our identity as a team, what we saw tonight,” Ottawa forward Lars Eller said. “We faced a little bit of adversity early on, but we were able to find a way back and we were comfortable playing in a tight game.”

The Senators allowed two or fewer goals for the first time this season.

“I think we’ve checked better,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said of his team’s recent progress. “We’ve been above the puck better. Not as high risk; we haven’t turned over as many pucks in the neutral zone. I think there were spurts that we did that in the five, six games before, but I just thought we had more of a team commitment [Thursday] to do it and do it for the whole game.”

PHI@OTT: Lycksell tucks it home on Eller's feed

Tyson Foerster scored, and Dan Vladar made 31 saves for the Flyers (3-3-1), who had won two straight.

“We wasted a good night from ‘Vlady,’” Philadelphia coach Rick Tocchet said. “I thought he did a nice job in net for us.”

The Flyers were held to seven shots in the third period.

“We didn’t have an interior game tonight. That was a major factor,” Tocchet said. “A lot of guys didn’t want to commit to going to the net.”

The Senators' penalty kill, which entered the game last in the NHL at 57.7 percent, was 3-for-3; the Flyers were 5-for-5.

“I thought [Vladar] played great again; he’s been a rock back there for us,” Philadelphia defenseman Travis Sanheim said. “Not ideal when you have that many penalty kills and you’re giving up looks and he’s coming up big for us and keeping us in the game.”

Foerster gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 29 seconds into the first period when he took a centering pass from Travis Konecny and beat Ullmark blocker side with a wrist shot from the middle of the slot.

“I think it was tough. I think they played pretty well in their D-zone,” Foerster said. “I think we’ve got to get more shots to the net, more traffic in front of their goalie. We’ve got to be better.”

Amadio scored his first goal of the season to tie it 1-1 at 7:57. He accepted a seam pass from Giroux, skated in on a partial break and beat Vladar with a wrist shot short side.

Eller fed Lycksell with a between-the-legs pass for a tap-in at the edge of the crease to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 3:05 of the second period.

It was Lycksell’s second NHL goal and his first with the Senators. He scored his first NHL goal in 2023-24 with the Flyers.

“It was a big relief,” Lycksell said. “It was a special moment. I have some of my family over from Sweden. ... A great play by Eller to find me there. A great heads-up play.”

The depth scoring from Amadio and Lycksell was a boost for a Senators team missing captain Brady Tkachuk, who is sidelined with a torn ligament in his right thumb.

“You need it,” Green said of the depth scoring. “In today’s NHL, especially with our team, Brady being out, we’re going to need contributions throughout our lineup. And we got it tonight from a couple guys who hadn’t scored yet this year.”

NOTES: Forward Sean Couturier, who had an assist on Foerster’s goal, has eight points (two goals, six assists) in his past five games. … Sanheim had a game-high five blocks. … Giroux has 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 12 games against his former team.

Latest News

Donato scores 2 more, lifts Blackhawks past Lightning late

Cooley has natural hat trick, Mammoth score 7 to top Blues

Islanders score 7 against Red Wings, win 4th straight 

Daccord, Kraken shut out Jets, hand them 1st loss in 6 games

Predators defeat Canucks, end 4-game skid

NHL Status Report: Hyman nearing return for Oilers

Tkachuk staying positive after ‘bump in the road’ with Senators

Granlund gets career-high 5 points, Ducks recover to defeat Bruins

Crosby has 2 goals, assist, Penguins top Panthers to win 4th in row

Celebrini gets hat trick, 5 points, Sharks defeat Rangers in OT for 1st win

Avalanche celebrates Burns’ 1,500th NHL game with special pregame ceremony

Nostalgia Night: Avalanche, Hurricanes wear Nordiques, Whalers throwbacks 

Ovechkin meets service dog named after him 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest