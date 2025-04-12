Flyers at Senators projected lineups

FLYERS (33-37-9) at SENATORS (43-30-6)
1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP+
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnett Hathaway
Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae
Aleksei Kolosov
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Samuel Ersson
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
David Perron-- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Claude Giroux -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Hayden Hodgson, Angus Crookshank, Nick Jensen
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (upper body)
Status report
Kolosov or Fedotov could start after Ersson made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Cousins is expected to return from a knee injury that required surgery, coach Travis Green said Saturday; if Cousins does dress, it would be his first game since Jan. 25. … Jensen, a defenseman who has been dealing with a nagging undisclosed injury for months, could be rested Sunday. … Tkachuk, a forward who has missed six games, is not expected to play after skating on his own for the second straight day Saturday.