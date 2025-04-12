Flyers at Senators projected lineups

FLYERS (33-37-9) at SENATORS (43-30-6)

1 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, NBCSP+

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Travis Konecny -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Jakob Pelletier -- Ryan Poehling -- Owen Tippett

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Karsen Dorwart -- Garnett Hathaway

Nick Seeler -- Travis Sanheim

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Emil Andrae

Aleksei Kolosov

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Samuel Ersson

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

David Perron-- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Claude Giroux -- Dylan Cozens -- Fabian Zetterlund

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Matthew Highmore -- Adam Gaudette -- Nick Cousins

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Dennis Gilbert, Hayden Hodgson, Angus Crookshank, Nick Jensen

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (upper body)

Status report

Kolosov or Fedotov could start after Ersson made 37 saves in a 4-3 shootout win against the New York Islanders on Saturday. … Cousins is expected to return from a knee injury that required surgery, coach Travis Green said Saturday; if Cousins does dress, it would be his first game since Jan. 25. … Jensen, a defenseman who has been dealing with a nagging undisclosed injury for months, could be rested Sunday. … Tkachuk, a forward who has missed six games, is not expected to play after skating on his own for the second straight day Saturday.