Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

FLYERS (4-9-4) at RANGERS (8-7-1)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Porter Martone -- Cole Knuble -- Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Scratched: David Jiricek, Michael Bunting
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault
Eeli Tolvanen -- Will Cuylle -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba -- Matt Rempe
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider
Alberts Smits -- Scott Morrow
Dylan Garand
James Reimer
Scratched: Luke Glendening, Matthew Robertson
Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Sean Durzi (undisclosed)
Status report
Ristolainen took part in the morning skate but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game since aggravating an injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 24. ... Korpisalo, who is on a conditioning stint with Hartford of the American Hockey League, could join the Rangers on a four-game road trip that starts at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan said. The goalie has yet to play this season.