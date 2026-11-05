Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (4-9-4) at RANGERS (8-7-1)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Porter Martone -- Cole Knuble -- Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler -- Simon Benoit

Joseph Woll 

Dan Vladar 

Scratched: David Jiricek, Michael Bunting

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body) 

Rangers projected lineup 

Pavel Dorofeyev -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Gabe Perreault

Eeli Tolvanen -- Will Cuylle -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Jaroslav Chmelar -- Noah Laba -- Matt Rempe

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider

Alberts Smits -- Scott Morrow

Dylan Garand

James Reimer

Scratched: Luke Glendening, Matthew Robertson

Injured: Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Joonas Korpisalo (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body), Sean Durzi (undisclosed)

Status report 

Ristolainen took part in the morning skate but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game since aggravating an injury against the Anaheim Ducks on Oct. 24. ... Korpisalo, who is on a conditioning stint with Hartford of the American Hockey League, could join the Rangers on a four-game road trip that starts at the Seattle Kraken on Saturday, coach Mike Sullivan said. The goalie has yet to play this season.

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