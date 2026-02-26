Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

FLYERS (25-21-11) at RANGERS (22-29-6)
8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Rangers projected lineup
J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault
Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Brendan Brisson
Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen
Matthew Robertson – Vincent Iorio
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Brett Berard, Scott Morrow, Urho Vaakanainen, Hugo Ollas
Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Ersson is expected to start after Vladar made 26 saves at Washington. … Shesterkin and Fox will return after each missed 13 games with a lower-body injury. ... Sheary will also return from a lower-body injury after missing 15 games. In order to activate the three, the Rangers will have to make several roster moves prior to game time. ... Brisson will make his New York debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Feb. 17. ... Rempe, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday; there is no timetable for his return.