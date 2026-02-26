Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned 12/3/25
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (25-21-11) at RANGERS (22-29-6)

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body) 

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Brendan Brisson

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson – Vincent Iorio

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Brett Berard, Scott Morrow, Urho Vaakanainen, Hugo Ollas

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Ersson is expected to start after Vladar made 26 saves at Washington. … Shesterkin and Fox will return after each missed 13 games with a lower-body injury. ... Sheary will also return from a lower-body injury after missing 15 games. In order to activate the three, the Rangers will have to make several roster moves prior to game time. ... Brisson will make his New York debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Feb. 17. ... Rempe, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday; there is no timetable for his return.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Shesterkin, Fox return for Rangers against Flyers

Oilers defensemen excited to have Coffey back on bench

NHL On Tap: Kings host Oilers looking to climb in Western Conference race

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Perfetti scores in OT, Jets rally past Canucks

Gauthier scores late in 3rd for Ducks to edge Oilers, give Quenneville 1,000th win

Dorofeyev scores twice, Golden Knights rally to top Kings

Jack Hughes celebrates Olympic golden goal, praises Team USA in Devils return

Necas, Kelly each has 2 points, Avalanche defeat Mammoth

Johnston scores twice, Stars defeat Kraken for 7th straight win

Lightning stay hot, top Toronto for 6th straight win

Fantasy spin on 2026 NHL Trade Deadline

Thompson, Krebs help Sabres edge Devils

Capitals score twice late in 3rd, defeat Flyers

NHL Status Report: Carlsson back for Ducks against Oilers

Devils celebrate Hughes, Team USA gold medal in 1st game back from break