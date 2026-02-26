Flyers at Rangers projected lineups

FLYERS (25-21-11) at RANGERS (22-29-6)

8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Nikita Grebenkin -- Carl Grundstrom -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Rangers projected lineup

J.T. Miller -- Mika Zibanejad -- Gabe Perreault

Will Cuylle -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Conor Sheary -- Noah Laba -- Brendan Brisson

Brennan Othmann -- Sam Carrick -- Taylor Raddysh

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Braden Schneider -- Will Borgen

Matthew Robertson – Vincent Iorio

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Jonny Brodzinski, Brett Berard, Scott Morrow, Urho Vaakanainen, Hugo Ollas

Injured: Matt Rempe (upper body), Adam Edstrom (lower body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 3-1 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Ersson is expected to start after Vladar made 26 saves at Washington. … Shesterkin and Fox will return after each missed 13 games with a lower-body injury. ... Sheary will also return from a lower-body injury after missing 15 games. In order to activate the three, the Rangers will have to make several roster moves prior to game time. ... Brisson will make his New York debut after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League on Feb. 17. ... Rempe, a forward, was placed on injured reserve Friday; there is no timetable for his return.