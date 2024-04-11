Flyers at Rangers

FLYERS (36-32-11) at RANGERS (53-22-4)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, MSG
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Bobby Brink
Cam Atkinson -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Noah Cates
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Marc Staal -- Erik Johnson
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Denis Gurianov, Ronnie Attard, Adam Ginning, Ryan Johansen, Egor Zamula, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Jack Roslovic
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Alex Wennberg -- Kaapo Kakko
Barclay Goodrow -- Jonny Brodzinski -- Jimmy Vesey
Ryan Lindgren -- Adam Fox
K'Andre Miller -- Jacob Trouba
Erik Gustafsson -- Braden Schneider
Jonathan Quick
Igor Shesterkin
Scratched: Zac Jones, Chad Ruhwedel, Matt Rempe
Injured: None
Status report
The only confirmation from the Flyers on their lineup is Ersson will start after allowing five goals on 17 shots before being relieved by Fedotov in the second period of a 9-3 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday. … The Rangers are expected to dress the same 18 skaters they used in 4-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. ... Quick will start after Shesterkin started the past two games.