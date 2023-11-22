Flyers at Islanders

FLYERS (10-7-1) at ISLANDERS (6-6-5)

7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Cam York

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louis Belpedio

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body)

Status report

Staal will return after missing 14 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Sorokin will make his fourth start in five games. ... Martin, a forward, will miss his third straight game.