Winter Classic jerseys for Seattle and Vegas unveiled

Charlie McAvoy growing into Bruins complete leader

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Road To The NHL Winter Classic episode schedule

Moe Roberts' unlikely path made oldest goalie in NHL history

Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL on tap news and notes November 22

Laine to play Wednesday after he was healthy scratch

Frances Tiafoe visits Capitals at practice

NHL buzz news and notes November 21

Canadiens lose Harvey-Pinard, Harris to injuries

Best games to watch on Thanksgiving eve roundtable

Hoglander fined maximum for slew-footing Labanc

Pluses, minuses for Bruins-Panthers, Golden Knights-Stars

Severson out about 6 weeks with oblique injury

Fantilli improving game with Blue Jackets heading into showdown with Bedard

San Jose Sharks Vancouver Canucks game recap November 20

Calgary Flames Seattle Kraken game recap November 20

Flyers at Islanders

FLYERS (10-7-1) at ISLANDERS (6-6-5)

7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Cam York

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Louis Belpedio

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body)

Islanders projected lineup

Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom

Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri

Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom

Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc

Injured: Matt Martin (upper body)

Status report

Staal will return after missing 14 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Sorokin will make his fourth start in five games. ... Martin, a forward, will miss his third straight game.