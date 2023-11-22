Flyers at Islanders

FLYERS (10-7-1) at ISLANDERS (6-6-5)
7:30 p.m. ET, MSGSN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Joel Farabee -- Ryan Poehling -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Cam York
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Marc Staal
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Louis Belpedio
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (lower body)
Islanders projected lineup
Mathew Barzal -- Bo Horvat -- Simon Holmstrom
Pierre Engvall -- Brock Nelson -- Kyle Palmieri
Anders Lee -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Oliver Wahlstrom
Hudson Fasching -- Casey Cizikas -- Cal Clutterbuck
Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson
Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock
Sebastian Aho -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Julien Gauthier, Samuel Bolduc
Injured: Matt Martin (upper body)
Status report
Staal will return after missing 14 games because of an upper-body injury. ... Sorokin will make his fourth start in five games. ... Martin, a forward, will miss his third straight game.