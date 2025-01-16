Flyers at Islanders projected lineups

FLYERS (19-20-6) at ISLANDERS (17-19-7)
7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Samuel Ersson
Ivan Fedotov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Aleksei Kolosov, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)
Islanders projected lineup
Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal
Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas
Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Pierre Engvall
Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock
Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson
Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield
Ilya Sorokin
Marcus Hogberg
Scratched: None
Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)
Status report
Farabee will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Sorokin will retur and start after missing two games because of illness. ... Pageau is expected to play after missing a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday because of illness. ... Holmstrom, a forward, wore a non-contact jersey during the Islanders' morning skate Thursday and will miss his seventh straight game. ... Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game. ... Marc Gatcomb, a forward who made his NHL debut Tuesday, has been returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after being recalled on an emergency basis.