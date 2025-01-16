Flyers at Islanders projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (19-20-6) at ISLANDERS (17-19-7)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Travis Konecny

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Matvei Michkov

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Samuel Ersson

Ivan Fedotov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Aleksei Kolosov, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Islanders projected lineup

Anders Lee -- Brock Nelson -- Mathew Barzal

Maxim Tsyplakov -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Pierre Engvall

Adam Pelech -- Ryan Pulock

Isaiah George -- Noah Dobson

Dennis Cholowski -- Scott Mayfield

Ilya Sorokin

Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: None

Injured: Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Mike Reilly (heart procedure), Simon Holmstrom (upper body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Alexander Romanov (upper body)

Status report

Farabee will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games. ... Sorokin will retur and start after missing two games because of illness. ... Pageau is expected to play after missing a 2-0 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday because of illness. ... Holmstrom, a forward, wore a non-contact jersey during the Islanders' morning skate Thursday and will miss his seventh straight game. ... Romanov, a defenseman, will miss his third consecutive game. ... Marc Gatcomb, a forward who made his NHL debut Tuesday, has been returned to Bridgeport of the American Hockey League after being recalled on an emergency basis.

