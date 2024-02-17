Flyers at Devils

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (29-19-7) at DEVILS (27-22-4)

2024 NAVY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION NHL STADIUM SERIES

8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, TVAS-D, SN1

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson

Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Olle Lycksell -- Scott Laughton

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula

Samuel Ersson

Cal Petersen

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli

Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer

Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian

Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec

Luke Hughes -- John Marino

Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller

Nico Daws

Akira Schmid

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney

Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)

Status report

Couturier practiced Friday and said he would play Saturday. The forward had left with 6:09 remaining in the third period of the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday after being slashed on the left leg by Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi. ... York practiced Friday and said he's questionable to play Saturday. The defenseman left the game with 15:36 remaining in the third after taking a hard hit into the boards by Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit. ... The Flyers could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Siegenthaler participated in Devils practice Friday, but the defenseman likely will miss his 16th straight game.

