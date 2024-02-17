Flyers at Devils

Status report

Couturier practiced Friday and said he would play Saturday. The forward had left with 6:09 remaining in the third period of the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday after being slashed on the left leg by Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi. ... York practiced Friday and said he's questionable to play Saturday. The defenseman left the game with 15:36 remaining in the third after taking a hard hit into the boards by Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit. ... The Flyers could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Siegenthaler participated in Devils practice Friday, but the defenseman likely will miss his 16th straight game.