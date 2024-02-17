Flyers at Devils
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Morgan Frost -- Cam Atkinson
Noah Cates -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Olle Lycksell -- Scott Laughton
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Marc Staal -- Jamie Drysdale
Egor Zamula
Samuel Ersson
Cal Petersen
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (lower body), Rasmus Ristolainen (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt
Jack Hughes -- Erik Haula -- Tyler Toffoli
Timo Meier -- Curtis Lazar -- Dawson Mercer
Alexander Holtz -- Tomas Nosek -- Nathan Bastian
Kevin Bahl -- Simon Nemec
Luke Hughes -- John Marino
Brendan Smith -- Colin Miller
Nico Daws
Akira Schmid
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Chris Tierney
Injured: Dougie Hamilton (torn pectoral muscle), Jonas Siegenthaler (foot), Vitek Vanecek (lower body)
Status report
Couturier practiced Friday and said he would play Saturday. The forward had left with 6:09 remaining in the third period of the Flyers' 4-3 overtime loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday after being slashed on the left leg by Maple Leafs forward Tyler Bertuzzi. ... York practiced Friday and said he's questionable to play Saturday. The defenseman left the game with 15:36 remaining in the third after taking a hard hit into the boards by Toronto defenseman Simon Benoit. ... The Flyers could use 11 forwards and seven defensemen. ... Siegenthaler participated in Devils practice Friday, but the defenseman likely will miss his 16th straight game.