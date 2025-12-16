Flyers at Canadiens projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (16-9-6) at CANADIENS (17-11-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin

Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Alexandre Texier -- Owen Beck -- Josh Anderson

Joe Veleno -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Jayden Struble -- Noah Dobson

Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom

Jacob Fowler

Jakub Dobes

Scratched: Jared Davidson, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Mike Matheson (upper body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)

Status report

Ristolainen will make his season debut; he has not played since March 11 and had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon March 26, with a recovery time of about six months. … Michkov and Grundstrom will switch lines. … Deslauriers will play after being a healthy scratch for four games; Grebenkin, a forward, will be left out of the lineup for the first time since Nov. 24. … Matheson, a defenseman, is day to day. … Fowler will make his first start in Montreal.

