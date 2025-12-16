Flyers at Canadiens projected lineups

FLYERS (16-9-6) at CANADIENS (17-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN2, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Noah Juulsen, Egor Zamula, Nikita Grebenkin
Injured: Tyson Foerster (upper body)
Canadiens projected lineup
Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Zack Bolduc
Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov
Alexandre Texier -- Owen Beck -- Josh Anderson
Joe Veleno -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher
Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier
Jayden Struble -- Noah Dobson
Arber Xhekaj -- Adam Engstrom
Jacob Fowler
Jakub Dobes
Scratched: Jared Davidson, Sam Montembeault
Injured: Mike Matheson (upper body), Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body)
Status report
Ristolainen will make his season debut; he has not played since March 11 and had surgery to repair a ruptured right triceps tendon March 26, with a recovery time of about six months. … Michkov and Grundstrom will switch lines. … Deslauriers will play after being a healthy scratch for four games; Grebenkin, a forward, will be left out of the lineup for the first time since Nov. 24. … Matheson, a defenseman, is day to day. … Fowler will make his first start in Montreal.