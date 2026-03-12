Flyers at Wild projected lineups

FLYERS (30-23-11) at WILD (38-16-11)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Luke Glendening

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron – Robby Fabbri

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Bobby Brink (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Vladar could start after Ersson made 22 saves Wednesday. ... Brink will be a game-time decision against his former team; the forward was injured during the first period of a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday and finished the game, but Wild coach John Hynes said Thursday that Brink was still feeling some lingering effects.