Flyers at Wild projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (30-23-11) at WILD (38-16-11) 

8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Luke Glendening

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello

Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy 

Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron – Robby Fabbri

Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber

Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon

Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm

Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Bobby Brink (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Vladar could start after Ersson made 22 saves Wednesday. ... Brink will be a game-time decision against his former team; the forward was injured during the first period of a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday and finished the game, but Wild coach John Hynes said Thursday that Brink was still feeling some lingering effects.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Status Report: Pearson, Schenn could make debut for Sabres

Larkin, Copp out at least 2 weeks for Red Wings with injuries

Capitals at Sabres projected lineups

'NHL Fantasy Stars' picks, lineups, strategy

2025-26 NHL Trade Tracker

NHL EDGE stats: Carlson trade boosts Ducks’ Pacific Division title chances

NHL modifies penalty to Senators for cancelled trade

'NHL Goal Chase' picks for upcoming games

NHL On Tap: Sabres look for 9th straight win; Stars' point streak at 13

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Flyers score 4 unanswered goals, overcome Capitals

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Trophy Tracker: Vasilevskiy of Lightning choice for Vezina as top goalie

Hagens, Martone among players to watch in build to NCAA Tournament

Super 16: Stars, Sabres, Islanders will benefit from Deadline deals 

Celebrini leaning on Olympic lessons in Sharks playoff push