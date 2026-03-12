Flyers at Wild projected lineups

FLYERS (30-23-11) at WILD (38-16-11)
8 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Alex Bump -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Carl Grundstrom -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Denver Barkey -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Nikita Grebenkin -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Luke Glendening
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Ryan Hartman -- Mats Zuccarello
Marcus Johansson -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Yakov Trenin -- Danila Yurov -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Nick Foligno -- Michael McCarron – Robby Fabbri
Quinn Hughes -- Brock Faber
Jonas Brodin -- Jared Spurgeon
Jake Middleton -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Filip Gustavsson
Scratched: Daemon Hunt, Jeff Petry, Nico Sturm
Injured: Marcus Foligno (lower body), Bobby Brink (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate following a 4-1 win against the Washington Capitals on Wednesday. ... Vladar could start after Ersson made 22 saves Wednesday. ... Brink will be a game-time decision against his former team; the forward was injured during the first period of a 5-0 win against the Utah Mammoth on Tuesday and finished the game, but Wild coach John Hynes said Thursday that Brink was still feeling some lingering effects.