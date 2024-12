Flyers at Wild projected lineups

Flyers projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Matvei Michkov

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Samuel Ersson

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Ivan Fedotov, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nicolas Deslauriers (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Marco Rossi -- Matt Boldy

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Marcus Johansson

Jakub Lauko -- Frederick Gaudreau -- Yakov Trenin

Devin Shore -- Marat Khusnutdinov -- Ben Jones

Declan Chisholm -- Jared Spurgeon

Travis Dermott -- Brock Faber

Jon Merrill -- Zach Bogosian

Marc-Andre Fleury

Filip Gustavsson

Scratched: Reece Johnson, Cameron Crotty

Injured: Mats Zuccarello (lower body), Jonas Brodin (upper body), Joel Eriksson Ek (lower body), Jake Middleton (upper body)

Status report

Ersson will start after Kolosov made 25 saves in a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. That is expected to be Philadelphia's only lineup change. ... Dermott was claimed off waivers from the Edmonton Oilers on Friday. ... Middleton, a defenseman, was placed on long-term injured reserve Friday. … Brodin, a defenseman, and Zuccarello, a forward, practiced Friday but are doubtful to play.