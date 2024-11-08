Flyers at Panthers projected lineups
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Anthony Richard
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula
Ivan Fedotov
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Erik Johnson, Matvei Michkov
Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Ryan Poehling (undisclosed)
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist
A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov
Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis
Sergei Bobrovsky
Spencer Knight
Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Adam Boqvist
Injured: None
Status report
Kolosov did not dress for a 2-1 shootout win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after sustaining a lower-body injury during the Flyers morning skate, which forced Philadelphia to dress emergency backup goalie Kyle Konin. ... Kolosov did not practice Friday and Philadelphia coach John Tortorella had no update. ... Ersson, a goalie who has been out since leaving a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 2, practiced Friday. ... The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.