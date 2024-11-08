Flyers at Panthers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (5-8-1) at PANTHERS (10-3-1)

6 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Garnet Hathaway

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Noah Cates -- Anthony Richard

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Egor Zamula

Ivan Fedotov

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Erik Johnson, Matvei Michkov

Injured: Cam York (upper body), Samuel Ersson (lower body), Ryan Poehling (undisclosed)

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues -- Aleksander Barkov -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen -- Anton Lundell -- Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer -- Tomas Nosek -- Mackie Samoskevich

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Dmitry Kulikov

Nate Schmidt -- Uvis Balinskis

Sergei Bobrovsky

Spencer Knight

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich, Adam Boqvist

Injured: None

Status report

Kolosov did not dress for a 2-1 shootout win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday after sustaining a lower-body injury during the Flyers morning skate, which forced Philadelphia to dress emergency backup goalie Kyle Konin. ... Kolosov did not practice Friday and Philadelphia coach John Tortorella had no update. ... Ersson, a goalie who has been out since leaving a 3-0 loss to the Boston Bruins on Nov. 2, practiced Friday. ... The Panthers are expected to dress the same lineup they used in a 6-2 win against the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

