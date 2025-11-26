Flyers at Panthers projected lineups

FLYERS (11-7-3) at PANTHERS (12-9-1)
7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP
Projected Flyers lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)
Panthers projected lineup
Mackie Samoskevich -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand
Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer
Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Devine
Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones
Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry
Sergei Bobrovsky
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Donovan Sebrango
Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)
Status report
The Flyers will make a couple of lineup changes tonight, coach Rick Tocchet said. Grebenkin returns after being scratched since Nov. 15; Juulsen has not played since Nov. 20. … Florida coach Paul Maurice will keep his lineup the same as the one used Monday in an 8-3 win against at the Nashville Predators, except for Bobrovsky getting the start. … Maurice said Tkachuk, a forward who has not played this season, has begun skating on his own, but did not have a timeline to when he would return to practice with the team. “He’s still,’’ Maurice said, “quite a ways away.’’