Flyers at Panthers projected lineups

FLYERS (11-7-3) at PANTHERS (12-9-1)

7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Projected Flyers lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Trevor Zegras -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nikita Grebenkin -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Emil Andrae -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nicolas Deslauriers, Egor Zamula

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps)

Panthers projected lineup

Mackie Samoskevich -- Anton Lundell -- Brad Marchand

Jesper Boqvist -- Evan Rodrigues -- Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe -- Sam Bennett -- A.J. Greer

Noah Gregor -- Luke Kunin -- Jack Devine

Gustav Forsling -- Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola -- Seth Jones

Uvis Balinskis -- Jeff Petry

Sergei Bobrovsky

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Donovan Sebrango

Injured: Aleksander Barkov (knee), Matthew Tkachuk (lower body), Tomas Nosek (knee), Jonah Gadjovich (upper body), Dmitry Kulikov (shoulder), Eetu Luostarinen (lower body), Cole Schwindt (broken arm)

Status report

The Flyers will make a couple of lineup changes tonight, coach Rick Tocchet said. Grebenkin returns after being scratched since Nov. 15; Juulsen has not played since Nov. 20. … Florida coach Paul Maurice will keep his lineup the same as the one used Monday in an 8-3 win against at the Nashville Predators, except for Bobrovsky getting the start. … Maurice said Tkachuk, a forward who has not played this season, has begun skating on his own, but did not have a timeline to when he would return to practice with the team. “He’s still,’’ Maurice said, “quite a ways away.’’