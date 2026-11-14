Flyers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

FLYERS (5-10-6) at BLUE JACKETS (7-10-0)

7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Michael Bunting -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett

Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Travis Konecny

Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov

Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari

Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale

Cam York -- Oliver Bonk

Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Joseph Woll

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Cole Knuble

Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)

Blue Jackets projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson

Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Valeri Nichushkin

Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier

Ryan Lomberg -- Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz 

Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson

Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro 

Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk

Jet Greaves

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Erik Gudbranson

Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Conor Garland (upper body), Sean Monahan (upper body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... Woll will start after Vladar made 21 saves at Edmonton. … Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness will miss a second straight game because of a health issue; assistant Don Granato will run the staff from behind the bench. … Monahan, a forward, was injured in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; Del Bel Belluz will replace him in the lineup.

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