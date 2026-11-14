Flyers at Blue Jackets projected lineups

FLYERS (5-10-6) at BLUE JACKETS (7-10-0)
7 p.m. ET; CBJHN, CBJNHL, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Michael Bunting -- Christian Dvorak -- Owen Tippett
Tyson Foerster -- Trevor Zegras -- Travis Konecny
Porter Martone -- Noah Cates -- Matvei Michkov
Denver Barkey -- Sean Couturier -- Noel Acciari
Travis Sanheim -- Jamie Drysdale
Cam York -- Oliver Bonk
Nick Seeler -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Joseph Woll
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Simon Benoit, David Jiricek, Cole Knuble
Injured: Nikita Grebenkin (back)
Blue Jackets projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Luca Del Bel Belluz -- Kent Johnson
Dmitri Voronkov -- Adam Fantilli -- Valeri Nichushkin
Cole Sillinger -- Charlie Coyle -- Mathieu Olivier
Ryan Lomberg -- Jack Williams -- Steven Lorentz
Zach Werenski -- Damon Severson
Ivan Provorov -- Dante Fabbro
Jake Christiansen -- Denton Mateychuk
Jet Greaves
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Erik Gudbranson
Injured: Isac Lundestrom (lower body), Conor Garland (upper body), Sean Monahan (upper body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. … The Flyers will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. ... Woll will start after Vladar made 21 saves at Edmonton. … Blue Jackets coach Rick Bowness will miss a second straight game because of a health issue; assistant Don Granato will run the staff from behind the bench. … Monahan, a forward, was injured in a 3-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday; Del Bel Belluz will replace him in the lineup.