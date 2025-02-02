Blackwood makes 24 saves, gets 2nd straight shutout in Avalanche win against Flyers

The 28-year-old goalie, acquired in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 9, stopped all 19 shots he faced in a 5-0 win against the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Nathan MacKinnon and Samuel Girard scored, and Jonathan Drouin had two assists for the Avalanche (31-21-2), who have won three of their past four games.

Samuel Ersson made 30 saves for the Flyers (23-25-6), who have been shutout in three straight games.

Girard gave Colorado a 1-0 lead at 8:33 of the second when he took a drop pass from Casey Middlestadt on a 3-on-2 rush and scored with a wrist shot at the left hash mark. The goal came moments after Philadelphia had a chance with a 3-on-1 the other way but shot wide.

MacKinnon extended the lead to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 17:28. His wrist shot from the left face-off dot went far-side past Ersson’s glove for his 20th goal and League-leading 80th point of the season.