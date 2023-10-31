Latest News

Penguins, Ducks honor Johnson with pregame ceremony
Gibson sustains upper-body injury in Ducks game
Gritty holds up emotional support alligator Wally during Flyers game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Lundqvist steps in net ahead of Hockey Hall of Fame Legends Classic
Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
NHL Buzz: Bennett could make season debut for Panthers
Johnson remembered as 'great teammate' by Penguins
'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now
Bruins see playoff rematch against Panthers as 'not 1 of 82'
Toffoli leads 3 Stars of the Week
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Connor Bedard watch: No. 1 pick to face Jack Hughes, Devils this week 
NHL On Tap: Ducks try to sweep road trip of at least 4 games for 1st time in 10 seasons
Women in Hockey: Rosemary Tebaldi
Oilers 'got back to our foundation' in Heritage Classic
Kulak, Skinner live dream with hometown Oilers at Heritage Classic

Coach’s Challenge: CAR @ PHI -- 3:28 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Philadelphia

Type of Challenge: Offside

Result: Call on the ice is overturned -- No Goal Carolina

Explanation: Video review determined that Carolina’s Stefan Noesen proceeded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an offside position prior to Jack Drury’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Offside” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 16:53 (3:07 elapsed time), when the offside infraction occurred.