Situation Room Initiated Challenge: PHI @ CAR – 4:06 of the Overtime Period

Challenge Initiated By: Situation Room

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Philadelphia

Explanation:

Video review determined Philadelphia’s Travis Sanheim impaired Frederik Andersen’s ability to play his position in the crease prior to Bobby Brink’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

