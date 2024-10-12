Flyers at Flames

FLYERS (1-0-0) at FLAMES (1-0-0)

10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster

Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale

Ivan Fedotov

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nicolas Delauriers, Emil Andrae

Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Samuel Honzek -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko

Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha

Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka

MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov

Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Matt Coronato, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie

Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)

Status report

The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 shootout win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Fedotov could start after Ersson made 24 saves Friday. ... Rooney, a forward who left in the first period of a 6-5 win at the Canucks on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve Friday. ... Kirkland was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League and is expected to play in Rooney's place. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Saturday.