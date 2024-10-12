Flyers at Flames

FLYERS (1-0-0) at FLAMES (1-0-0)
10 p.m. ET; SN1, CITY, SNW, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Tyson Foerster
Joel Farabee -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Scott Laughton -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Erik Johnson -- Jamie Drysdale
Ivan Fedotov
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Jett Luchanko, Nicolas Delauriers, Emil Andrae
Injured: Nick Seeler (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Samuel Honzek -- Nazem Kadri -- Andrei Kuzmenko
Connor Zary -- Mikael Backlund -- Blake Coleman
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Martin Pospisil -- Anthony Mantha
Ryan Lomberg -- Justin Kirkland -- Adam Klapka
MacKenzie Weegar -- Daniil Miromanov
Kevin Bahl -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Matt Coronato, Joel Hanley, Tyson Barrie
Injured: Yegor Sharangovich (lower body), Kevin Rooney (upper body)
Status report
The Flyers did not hold a morning skate Saturday following a 3-2 shootout win at the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. ... Fedotov could start after Ersson made 24 saves Friday. ... Rooney, a forward who left in the first period of a 6-5 win at the Canucks on Wednesday, was placed on injured reserve Friday. ... Kirkland was recalled from Calgary of the American Hockey League and is expected to play in Rooney's place. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Saturday.