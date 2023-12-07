Flyers at Coyotes

FLYERS (13-10-2) at COYOTES (13-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Louie Belpedio, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Troy Stecher

Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ryan McGregor

Injured: Sean Durzi (lower body), Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Lycksell was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, but the forward is not expected to play. … Cates was placed on injured reserve. The forward was injured Nov. 25 and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. … Zamula, scratched the past two games, will play. Staal, a defenseman, will be scratched. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. … Ingram will make his sixth straight start. … Durzi will be a game-time decision. The defenseman was injured during the first period against the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Dermott, out since Nov. 7 because of an upper-body injury, practiced Thursday and will be a game-time decision, coach Andre Tourigny said.