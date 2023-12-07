Flyers at Coyotes

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

FLYERS (13-10-2) at COYOTES (13-9-2)

9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP

Flyers projected lineup

Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny

Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson

Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker

Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Carter Hart

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Marc Staal, Louie Belpedio, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Noah Cates (foot)

Coyotes projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse

Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker

Milos Kelemen -- Liam O'Brien

J.J. Moser -- Troy Stecher

Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown

Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring

Travis Dermott

Connor Ingram

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Ryan McGregor

Injured: Sean Durzi (lower body), Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)

Status report

Lycksell was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, but the forward is not expected to play. … Cates was placed on injured reserve. The forward was injured Nov. 25 and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. … Zamula, scratched the past two games, will play. Staal, a defenseman, will be scratched. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. … Ingram will make his sixth straight start. … Durzi will be a game-time decision. The defenseman was injured during the first period against the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Dermott, out since Nov. 7 because of an upper-body injury, practiced Thursday and will be a game-time decision, coach Andre Tourigny said.

Latest News

nhl fantasy hockey top 25 goaltender rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
NHL Buzz News and Notes December 7

NHL Buzz: Makar back for Avalanche against Jets
retired goalie Tuukka Rask skates with Boston wont be EBUG

Rask skates with Bruins, won’t be EBUG with Swayman ill
Patrick Kane ready for Detroit Red Wings debut

Kane ready for Red Wings debut against Sharks
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
NHL betting odds for December 7 2023

NHL matchups, odds to watch: December 7
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
NHL On Tap News and Notes December 7

NHL On Tap: Jack Hughes can extend point streak for Devils against Kraken
NHL Shop holiday gift guide 2023

NHLshop.com offers plenty of cheer with holiday gift guide
Capitals to hold Gr802 Auction for ball hockey rink

Ovechkin, Capitals to hold Gr802 Auction to help build ball hockey rink
Carolina Hurricanes Edmonton Oilers game recap December 6

Hyman gets hat trick, Oilers cruise past Hurricanes
Vegas Golden Knights St Louis Blues game recap December 6

Golden Knights score 4 in 2nd, rally past Blues
Zach Hyman thrives as net-front presence for Edmonton Oilers

Hyman still thriving as net-front presence for Oilers
Super 16 NHL power rankings December 7

Super 16: Rangers remain No. 1; Coyotes enter power rankings
Evgeny Kuznetsov aims to improve in return to Washington Capitals lineup

Kuznetsov aims to 'just play better' in Capitals return after healthy scratch
AHL notebook: Clarke, Zellweger among top young defensemen

AHL notebook: Clarke, Zellweger among top young defensemen
Dallas Stars Matt Duchene to play 1000th NHL game

Duchene feeling ‘really lucky’ with Stars entering 1,000th NHL game