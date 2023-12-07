Flyers at Coyotes

FLYERS (13-10-2) at COYOTES (13-9-2)
9 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP
Flyers projected lineup
Tyson Foerster -- Sean Couturier -- Travis Konecny
Joel Farabee -- Scott Laughton -- Cam Atkinson
Owen Tippett -- Morgan Frost -- Bobby Brink
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Ryan Poehling -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Sean Walker
Egor Zamula -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Carter Hart
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Marc Staal, Louie Belpedio, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Noah Cates (foot)
Coyotes projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Matias Maccelli -- Nick Bjugstad -- Lawson Crouse
Michael Carcone -- Alex Kerfoot -- Jason Zucker
Milos Kelemen -- Liam O'Brien
J.J. Moser -- Troy Stecher
Matt Dumba -- Josh Brown
Juuso Valimaki -- Michael Kesselring
Travis Dermott
Connor Ingram
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Ryan McGregor
Injured: Sean Durzi (lower body), Jack McBain (lower body), Barrett Hayton (upper body), Vladislav Kolyachonok (lower body), Travis Boyd (upper body)
Status report
Lycksell was recalled from Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Wednesday, but the forward is not expected to play. … Cates was placed on injured reserve. The forward was injured Nov. 25 and is expected to be out 6-8 weeks. … Zamula, scratched the past two games, will play. Staal, a defenseman, will be scratched. … The Coyotes held an optional morning skate. … Ingram will make his sixth straight start. … Durzi will be a game-time decision. The defenseman was injured during the first period against the Washington Capitals on Monday. … Dermott, out since Nov. 7 because of an upper-body injury, practiced Thursday and will be a game-time decision, coach Andre Tourigny said.