Hyman's persistency paying off for Oilers after slow start

Forward rekindling scoring touch, not shying away from net after nose injury

Hyman persistence

© Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Zach Hyman knows where the goals are and has never shied away from venturing into the tough areas in front of an opponent's net.

Persistence is starting to pay off for the Edmonton Oilers forward, as the puck is now bouncing his way after a slow start to the season. It's a trend Hyman hopes continues against his former team, the Toronto Maple Leafs, at Rogers Place on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNE, SNO, SNP).

"I'm just finishing more," Hyman said. "I still think I can finish even more, I get a lot of chances every game. The chances I do get and the areas I have to go are high-danger areas. When you get looks from there, it's a higher percentage to score from there than it is further out."

Hyman scored a career-high 54 goals last season playing predominately on the top line alongside center Connor McDavid. Hyman took his offensive game to another level after signing as a free agent with the Oilers on July 28, 2021, having played his first six seasons with the Maple Leafs.

A Toronto native, Hyman is currently in the fourth of a seven-year, $38.5 million contract with a $5.5 million average annual salary. In each of his first three seasons with the Oilers, Hyman exceeded his single-season point totals in Toronto.

"I think of his year, and he's been pretty consistent with his play," Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said. "His goal scoring has certainly not been consistent the way it's gone, and probably his best stretch of hockey was his first eight games where he probably should have multiple goals."

Hyman's start was in line with the rest of the Oilers, still reeling from a 2-1 loss to the Floria Panthers in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final last season. He didn't score in his first 10 games and had three goals in his first 20.

"Usually when goal scorers are scoring, they're feeling well, they're confident about putting the puck in the net," Knoblauch said. "Obviously, there is some luck where the opposition is making some poor choices, bad coverage or their goalie is letting in some bad goals. But overall, [Hyman] has been a pretty consistent player for us."

Hyman's slow start may have cost him a spot on the Team Canada roster for the 4 Nations Face-Off from Feb. 12-20 at Bell Centre in Montreal and TD Garden in Boston. He was one of four 50-goal scorers in the NHL last season, and the other three -- Auston Matthews of the Maple Leafs (69), Sam Reinhart of the Panthers (57), and Nathan MacKinnon of the Colorado Avalanche (51) -- are playing in the best-on-best tournament.

"He always gets his looks, sometimes they go in, sometimes they don't," Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl said. "I think hopefully they'll start going in for him a little bit more. I think they have been lately, but hopefully he can keep that up. You want the looks, you want the opportunities, that's the most important thing. I think he's getting plenty, and I'm convinced they'll start going in for him."

Since the 4 Nations rosters were announced on Dec. 4, Hyman has 14 goals (21 points) in 25 games. He missed five games with an undisclosed injury after colliding with Ottawa Senators defenseman Nick Jensen in a 5-2 win on Nov. 19.

"He always is kind of around the net, he's always getting looks," McDavid said. "It's the nature of the game, sometimes it goes in, sometimes it doesn't, you get a bounce here and a bounce there. He's doing a lot of really good things."

VAN@EDM: Hyman tips it in from down low to put the Oilers up 4-0 in the 2nd

Not all the bounces have been kind to Hyman. He took a deflected slap shot to the face on a shot from teammate Evan Bouchard in a 6-5 loss to Florida on Dec. 16, injuring his nose. In true hockey fashion, Hyman returned to the game with full plastic face shield. He scored two goals earlier in the game and could have easily called it a night.

Hyman wore the bubble for 16 games and promptly scored two goals in a 6-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks on Jan. 18, in the first game he went back to a normal visor.

Despite taking a shot to the face, Hyman is still going to the net and parking himself in front of goalies.

"You try not to get hit in the face again, but that's kind of out of your control," Hyman said. "I've been playing this game for a long time and fortunate enough to only be hit a couple of times, but that was probably the worst one. Guys get cut, get high-sticked, I got a bunch of scars on my face, so does all of our team; it's just kind of being a hockey player."

Hyman scored five goals in the 16 games wearing the bubble and is on pace for a 30-goal season despite the slow start.

"I would still say he was playing well even though he wasn't scoring as much at the beginning of the year," Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "At the start, there were so many chances that don't go in for him, and that's the way it goes sometimes and then you start to fight it just a little bit. He makes his plays and eventually they're going to go in the way he plays. He's obviously a powerhouse for us. Bubble or no bubble, he's going to the net."

Latest News

2025 NHL Draft notebook: Ravensbergen's perseverance paying off for Prince George

Zibanejad’s play getting ‘better’ for Rangers, in time for 4 Nations 

Fleury helps Wild shut out Canadiens in likely Montreal farewell

Rantanen scores 1st goal with Hurricanes in win against Blackhawks

Ovechkin scores No. 876 for Capitals in OT loss to Senators

Senators honor late broadcaster Simpson with moment of silence

Jets pull away from Bruins with 4 goals in 3rd

Sorokin, Islanders shut out Flyers, win 6th in row

THE GR8 CHASE: Ovechkin scores goal No. 876, now 19 from breaking NHL record

Fleury cheered by Canadiens fans at Bell Centre in acknowledgement of stellar career

Hagel gets 3 points, propels Lightning past Kings in shutout

NHL Buzz: Klingberg to make Oilers debut against Red Wings

Hurricanes celebrate Andersen’s 500th NHL game

Utah adds Outlaws as choice to fan vote for permanent nickname 

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Avalanche-Hurricanes trade discussed on 'Unscripted' podcast