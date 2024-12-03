Pittsburgh Pennies reestablished to expand opportunities for girls' hockey

PITTSBURGH -- Jean Lombardi delivered a message from behind the Pittsburgh Penguins bench at PPG Paints Arena.

"We didn't have anyone to play but boys' teams," said Lombardi, a member of the original Pittsburgh Pennies women's hockey team. "We had to go to Canada for tournaments."

On the ice Monday were a group of 50 girls, ages 10-12, set for a skills clinic as part of the new Pittsburgh Pennies Girls Hockey Program focused on the development of girls' hockey in Western Pennsylvania. They were attentive, on one knee.

"Fifty years later, look at all of you," Lombardi said. "You represent us as the new Pittsburgh Pennies."

The Pennies were established in 1972, coinciding with the passing of Title IX, a civil rights law in the United States banning discrimination based on gender in education programs or activities that receive federal assistance.

Honoring that team, the NHL, NHL Players' Association and the Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation announced the new initiative Sunday to promote accessibility, inclusivity and gender equality in hockey. It includes nearly a $300,000 investment across two seasons from the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund and the Penguins Foundation.

The clinic Monday was the first of a planned series of long-term programs aiming to increase hockey participation among local girls.

"The goal of this program is the growth of hockey, first of all," said Matt Herr, NHL senior director of community development and industry growth. "I think to highlight the Pennies and everything that went on here in Pittsburgh, and the history and the tradition. ... It really is special and heartfelt for me to see a launch of this program."