Top United States-born player debated by NHL.com writers

Hockey Week Across America comes to a close Sunday with Hockey Day in America, a celebration of the game in the United States at every level.

The celebration will include a nationally-televised doubleheader featuring the Tampa Bay Lightning at the New Jersey Devils (1 p.m. ET; MAX, MSGSN, TNT, SN1, TVAS), followed by the Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins (3:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT, S1, TVAS).

It will also see @chris chel, one of the greatest United States-born defensemen in NHL history, having his number retired by the Chicago Blackhawks before a game against the Detroit Red Wings (6 p.m. ET; BSDET, NHLN, NBCSCH, SN). That same game will see forward Patrick Kane, one of the greatest U.S.-born players in NHL history, returning to Chicago for the first time as a visiting player.

All totaled, 13 U.S-based NHL teams will be in action.

To mark the occasion, the American portion of the NHL.com staff was asked to pick their favorite U.S.-born player of all-time. This was not an exercise in who was the best, but rather a quest to name the player most enjoyable to watch for whatever reason cited.

Here, in alphabetical order, are the staff’s answers.