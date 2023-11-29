Kane hopes to debut with Red Wings in 7-10 days

NEW YORK -- Patrick Kane is hoping to play his first game with the Detroit Red Wings in 7-10 days.

Kane signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with the Red Wings on Tuesday and was on the ice with his new team at Madison Square Garden for their morning skate in advance of playing the New York Rangers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; MAX, TNT).

The three-time Stanley Cup champion with the Chicago Blackhawks was an unrestricted free agent who prior to signing was rehabbing away from the NHL from right hip resurfacing surgery that he had June 1.

"With the way I feel, I feel like I could play tonight, but probably getting back into it, skating with the team a little bit, getting acclimated with the whole new situation and everything, and go from there," Kane said after the morning skate "Hopefully it's a week, 10 days, something like that."

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said the plan with Kane is to be "cautious and patient" to allow him to get comfortable. There's no exact time frame for when Kane will play, but Lalonde hoping that it will be sometime next week. Detroit is at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday, home against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday and home against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

"I think we'll be cautious with it and get a feel on how he is with everything too, but obviously he's eager," Lalonde said.

When Kane plays, he will skate on a line with left wing Alex DeBrincat and potentially center Dylan Larkin, who will not play against the Rangers or the Blackhawks on Thursday because of an undisclosed injury.

Kane played with DeBrincat in Chicago from 2017-22. He said DeBrincat was part of the reason why he chose to sign with the Red Wings. There were other teams that wanted to sign him.

Detroit (11-6-3) is tied with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Tampa Bay Lightning for third in the Atlantic Division with 25 points in 20 games.

"I just thought the fit was good," Kane said about signing with the Red Wings. "That's not to say it wasn't good anywhere else, but I think with a young team that's been playing well as of late I can come in, build my game, not too much pressure on me right away with the success they're having this year.

"Probably the DeBrincat factor had something to do with it too, just being comfortable playing with him not only on the ice but off the ice. Excited to build that chemistry again. We had some really good moments in Chicago. It'll be fun to play with him again."

DeBrincat said he's not expecting his chemistry with Kane to return immediately, but he's confident it will in time, calling it a work in progress.

"We're always talking hockey, always watching games so it makes it easier to see each other's likes and dislikes," DeBrincat said. "That's why we meshed well."