Maroon, Thompson join NHL Network as on-air talent

NHL NetworkTM today announced that three-time Stanley Cup champion Pat Maroon and 15-year National Hockey League veteran Nate Thompson will join NHL Network as studio analysts appearing across its slate of programming. 14-year NHL veteran Maroon, who served as in a guest analyst role last season, will make his 2025 season debut on NHL Network’s NHL Tonight: Western Conference Preview live at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, October 6 alongside Tony Luftman and Jason Demers. Longtime centerman Thompson, who was also part of the Networks’ coverage during the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs will make his first appearance on NHL Now live at 5 p.m. ET on Monday, October 13 alongside Kathryn Tappen and Michael Del Zotto.

Maroon, who will be bringing 10 years of Stanley Cup Playoff knowledge to the studio, said of his full-time role, “I’m looking forward to being able to stay in the game and talk about hockey, working alongside other retired players. I look forward to working with NHL Network and am really excited to learn from all of the other analysts.”

Thompson said, “I’m thrilled to be joining NHL Network and continuing to be part of the game I love. I am looking forward to bringing my perspective as a former player and sharing that passion with hockey fans around the U.S.”

Maroon played for the Anaheim Ducks (2011-16), Edmonton Oilers (2016-18), New Jersey Devils (2018), St. Louis Blues (2018-19), Tampa Bay Lightning (2019-23), Minnesota Wild (2023-24), Boston Bruins (2024) and Chicago Blackhawks (2024-25). Known as one of the league's premier power forwards, Maroon earned the nickname “Big Rig” during his NHL career, highlighted by three consecutive Stanley Cup championships, first with the Blues in 2019 and then back-to-back titles with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021. Appearing in over 800 career games, Maroon was celebrated for his physical presence, playoff performances, and locker room leadership.

Thompson played for the Boston Bruins (2006-07), New York Islanders (2008-10), Tampa Bay Lightning (2010-14), Anaheim Ducks (2014-17), Ottawa Senators (2017-18), Los Angeles Kings (2018-19), Montreal Canadiens (2019-2020), Philadelphia Flyers (2020), and Winnipeg Jets (2020-21) before rejoining the Flyers (2021-22). Prior to his time in the NHL, the Alaska-native played for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League. Thompson officially retired from professional hockey in 2023.

About NHL Network: As the TV home for the National Hockey League, NHL Network™ gives viewers an all-access pass to complete hockey coverage both on and off the ice, including live NHL games and special on-site coverage of NHL events, the documentary series NHL Network Originals, plus three signature studio shows with interviews, highlights and expert analysis from a variety of hockey insiders and former players. Additional programming includes behind-the-scenes features, player profiles and international and amateur hockey competitions. For more information on NHL Network, log on to www.NHLNetwork.com.