Allard works way on to Canada roster for World Juniors

OAKVILLE, Ontario -- If someone had told Owen Allard one year ago that he would earn an invite to Canada’s selection camp for the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship and ultimately make the team, he would have had some questions of his own.

“To be honest I probably wouldn’t believe you, but it just shows to never give up,” Allard told NHL.com last week at selection camp. “Everybody has something in store for them later in life, so I think this is kind of my opportunity now.”

The odds of the 19-year-old forward with Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League to get to this position were long for several reasons. One, he was passed over at the NHL Draft in his first year of eligibility in 2022 and then again in 2023. Two, he came into this season after playing just 14 games in 2022-23 following shoulder surgery.

Allard now considers the injury a blessing.

“I think it really taught me how to be a professional,” Allard said. “You see lots of NHL guys, they have major injuries that set them back so just more developing the mental side of my game, always staying positive and never getting down on yourself. In the NHL, in professional hockey, you’re going to have lots of ups and downs, and I’ve looked at it as it’s better to happen earlier than later in my career...I think it was meant to happen and I was super fortunate to have a lot of great people around me to get through it.”

Canada, the defending champion, begins the tournament on Dec. 26 against Finland (8:30 a.m. ET; NHLN, TSN).

Peter Anholt, Canada’s management lead for the 2024 World Juniors, said Allard first caught their attention in September at the Colorado Avalanche’s rookie faceoff in Las Vegas, which also included the Arizona Coyotes, Anaheim Ducks and Vegas Golden Knights.

“Just how he could skate, his size, it was something that was very important to us and in how he competes,” Anholt said, “we think he can really fill a really important role for us with this team, adding some size and the way he skates, bring some physicality to this team.”