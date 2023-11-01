Senators to forfeit 1st-round pick in 2024, 2025 or 2026 NHL Draft

Latest News

Lukas Dostal named NHL rookie of month October 2023

Ducks goalie Dostal named NHL Rookie of the Month for October
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Backstrom taking time away from hockey, Capitals with 'ongoing injury situation'
NHL On Tap: Dahlin can extend point streak when Sabres visit Flyers
Pluses, minuses for Sabres-Flyers, Blues-Avalanche
Hockey Fights Cancer continues growth on 25th anniversary of campaign 
NHL, NHLPA commemorate 25 years of Hockey Fights Cancer initiative
Hockey Fights Cancer initiative 'remains essential' 25 years later
Pettersson hat trick helps Canucks defeat Predators
Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride
Talbot making most of 1-year contract with Kings
Nylander sets Maple Leafs' season-opening point streak record in loss to Kings
Hall holds NHL record that likely will never be broken
Thompson 'complete package,' looks to score 50 goals for Sabres
Predators sport custom T-shirts in honor of O’Reilly’s 1,000th NHL game
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Stastny retiring from NHL after 17 seasons: report
Celine Dion meets St. Louis, Canadiens after game in Las Vegas

Ottawa penalized for role in trades of Dadonov to Golden Knights, Ducks

By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – TORONTO – The National Hockey League today announced that the Ottawa Senators will forfeit a first-round draft pick for their role in the July 2021 trade of Player Evgenii Dadonov from the Senators to the Vegas Golden Knights and the subsequent, invalidated March 2022 Dadonov trade between the Golden Knights and the Anaheim Ducks.

Ottawa will forfeit its first-round draft pick in one of the 2024, 2025 or 2026 Drafts. The determination as to which pick will be forfeited will be made by Ottawa within 24 hours of the conclusion of the Draft Lottery for that year. The League will have no further comment on the matter.