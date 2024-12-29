Jets score 4 straight goals, rally past Senators for 3rd win in row

Ehlers has 3 points, Hellebuyck makes 32 saves for Winnipeg

Senators at Jets | Recap

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Nikolaj Ehlers had a goal and two assists, and the Winnipeg Jets scored four straight goals to come back to win 4-2 against the Ottawa Senators at Canada Life Centre on Saturday.

Ehlers’ one-touch pass set up Gabriel Vilardi’s go-ahead goal on the power play at 9:47 of the third period to give the Jets a 3-2 lead.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (26-10-1), who have won three straight and have points in seven of eight (6-1-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Tim Stutzle, and Ridly Greig scored for the Senators (18-15-2), who lost a second game after winning six straight. Mads Sogaard made 19 saves.

Stutzle made it 1-0 Senators at 10:40 of the first period, scoring on the power play on a cross-slot set up by Drake Batherson.

Greig made it 2-0 when he tipped Thomas Chabot’s point shot on the power play at 4:03 of the second period.

Connor cut it to 2-1 at 12:46 when Scheifele circled behind the net and found him for a quick shot from the high slot.

Scheifele scored with a move to the backhand on a breakaway at 15:01, tying the game 2-2.

Ehlers pushed it to 4-2 when he cut to the middle on the rush and scored with a wrist shot that beat Sogaard under his blocker at 11:19.

Latest News

 Swayman makes 18 saves, Bruins shut out Blue Jackets 

On Tap: Day 4 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Byfield scores 2nd goal in OT, Kings top Oilers

Kraken rally with 3 late goals, defeat Canucks in OT

Cates scores in 5th straight, Flyers get past Ducks

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

World Junior Championship roundup: Nelson’s 2 goals help U.S. defeat Latvia

Ovechkin returns for Capitals against Maple Leafs 

Red Wings sign Make-A-Wish kid to honorary contract

2025 World Junior Championship schedule

Dobes has shutout in NHL debut for Canadiens against Panthers

NHL Buzz: Hughes, Pettersson out for Canucks against Kraken

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Cooper honors Rosen during pregame press conference

NHL On Tap: Ovechkin to return for Capitals against Maple Leafs

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, to miss remainder of WJC with shoulder injury

Binnington pays tribute to Cardinals, Chicago with Winter Classic mask

Ovechkin record chase, Winter Classic highlight post-holiday hockey schedule