Jets score 4 straight goals, rally past Senators for 3rd win in row

Ehlers’ one-touch pass set up Gabriel Vilardi’s go-ahead goal on the power play at 9:47 of the third period to give the Jets a 3-2 lead.

Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele each had a goal and an assist for the Jets (26-10-1), who have won three straight and have points in seven of eight (6-1-1). Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

Tim Stutzle, and Ridly Greig scored for the Senators (18-15-2), who lost a second game after winning six straight. Mads Sogaard made 19 saves.

Stutzle made it 1-0 Senators at 10:40 of the first period, scoring on the power play on a cross-slot set up by Drake Batherson.

Greig made it 2-0 when he tipped Thomas Chabot’s point shot on the power play at 4:03 of the second period.

Connor cut it to 2-1 at 12:46 when Scheifele circled behind the net and found him for a quick shot from the high slot.

Scheifele scored with a move to the backhand on a breakaway at 15:01, tying the game 2-2.

Ehlers pushed it to 4-2 when he cut to the middle on the rush and scored with a wrist shot that beat Sogaard under his blocker at 11:19.