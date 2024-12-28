Senators at Jets projected lineups

SENATORS (18-14-2) at JETS (25-10-1)

7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNW

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Time Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Cole Reinhardt -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Barnard-Docker

Mads Sogaard

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (lower body), David Perron (upper body), Artem Zub (foot), Linus Ullmark (back)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk

Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo

Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Coghlan

Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)

Status report

The Senators recalled Sogaard, Merilainen, Ostapchuk and Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Ullmark is not on the trip; Ottawa coach Travis Green said Friday the goalie "tweaked his back" and is still not healthy enough to skate. ... Fleury, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured during the second period of a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday on a hit by Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar. ... Stanley will enter the lineup in place of Fleury. ... Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday.