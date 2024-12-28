Senators at Jets projected lineups

SENATORS (18-14-2) at JETS (25-10-1)
7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN360, CITY, SNW
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Time Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Cole Reinhardt -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Ridly Greig
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Adam Gaudette
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Barnard-Docker
Mads Sogaard
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Michael Amadio (head), Anton Forsberg (lower body), David Perron (upper body), Artem Zub (foot), Linus Ullmark (back)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Cole Perfetti -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Nikolaj Ehlers
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- David Gustafsson -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Neal Pionk
Colin Miller -- Dylan DeMelo
Ville Heinola -- Logan Stanley
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Rasmus Kupari, Dylan Coghlan
Injured: Dylan Samberg (foot), Haydn Fleury (lower body)
Status report
The Senators recalled Sogaard, Merilainen, Ostapchuk and Reinhardt from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Ullmark is not on the trip; Ottawa coach Travis Green said Friday the goalie "tweaked his back" and is still not healthy enough to skate. ... Fleury, a defenseman, is week to week after being injured during the second period of a 5-2 win at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday on a hit by Maple Leafs forward Connor Dewar. ... Stanley will enter the lineup in place of Fleury. ... Coghlan, a defenseman, was recalled from Manitoba of the American Hockey League on Friday.