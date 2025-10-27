Senators ‘playing the right way’ after slow start to season

WASHINGTON -- After struggling through their first six games, the Ottawa Senators have responded by recapturing a mentality that helped them qualify for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season.

The Senators (4-4-1) will try for their third straight victory when they host the Boston Bruins (4-6-0) at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, RDS, NESN).

The common denominator in the Senators’ past two games -- their first consecutive wins this season -- was their dedication to team defense. Although the final scores were very different -- a 2-1 home win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and a 7-1 victory at the Washington Capitals on Saturday -- the process was the same.

“It’s nice scoring seven, but we only let in one today as well,” Ottawa goalie Linus Ullmark said. “So, we could have won 2-1 and that’s kind of like the mindset you’ve got to have in this league. You want to be mature enough to play a game where you’re able to win 2-1, and then sometimes you’re going to have games when you score a lot of goals, especially when you have the type of personnel and the skills that we do have.

“But you’ve got to do the right things first before you can do the other things.”

The Senators did that from the drop of puck to the final buzzer in limiting the Capitals to 13 shots on goal, including six through the first two periods. One example of that was their 23 blocked shots, a physical commitment that did not lessen after the score became lopsided in the third period.

With Ottawa leading 7-1, forward Nick Cousins deflected Alex Ovechkin’s spinning shot attempt out of play with 2:52 remaining -- Ovechkin’s final attempt of the night to score his 900th NHL goal. On the following shift, Senators defenseman Artem Zub blocked an attempt by Connor McMichael, taking the puck off his hand.

“We’ve talked a lot this year and last year about our team playing the right way no matter what the score is,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “A lot of times in the NHL nowadays, teams can score quickly. You can be up 4-0, 5-0 and all then all of a sudden the other team gets going, you give them a little life. But I thought we did a good job of just playing the right way throughout the game and playing direct.”