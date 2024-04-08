Sanderson scores in OT, Senators hand Capitals 6th straight loss

Sanderson skated along the blue line and beat Charlie Lindgren with a wrist shot through traffic from the left point.

Ridly Greig had a goal and an assist, and Mark Kastelic also scored for the Senators (34-39-4), who had lost three straight including a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves.

Max Pacioretty and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals (36-30-11), who are 0-4-2 in their past six and sit one point behind the Detroit Red Wings for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference. Lindgren made 18 saves.

Pacioretty gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 4:43 of the first period with a one-timer from the bottom of the right face-off circle off a touch pass from Hendrix Lapierre below the left circle.

Kastelic tied it 1-1 at 5:40 of the second period. He took a pass from Jakob Chychrun in the right circle, drove to the net and lifted a backhand over Lindgren’s glove in front.

Protas put the Capitals ahead 2-1 at 17:10, scoring in front on the rebound of Trevor van Riemsdyk’s wrist shot from the left point.

Greig tied it 2-2 at 12:49 of the third period, taking a pass from Shane Pinto and scoring with a wrist shot through traffic from between the circles.

Capitals defenseman Rasmus Sandin left the game after the first period because of an upper-body injury and did not return.