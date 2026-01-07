Senators at Mammoth projected lineups

SENATORS (20-16-5) at MAMMOTH (20-20-3)
9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Leevi Merilainen
Mads Sogaard
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark
Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse
JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But
Brandon Tanev -- Alexander Kerfoot - Kailer Yamamoto
Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi
Nate Schmidt -- John Marino
Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone
Karel Vejmelka
Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien
Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Kevin Stenlund (undisclosed)
Status report
Eller made the trip to Utah but will miss his 12th straight game; Senators coach Travis Green said of the forward, "He's close. Probably could have went today, but we liked our lineup from last game. ... We want to stick with it.” ... Ottawa recalled Sogaard and loaned goalie Hunter Shepard to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Stenlund, a forward, will be a game-time decision, one of several, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said.