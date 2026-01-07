Senators at Mammoth projected lineups

SENATORS (20-16-5) at MAMMOTH (20-20-3)

9:30 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Brady Tkachuk -- Shane Pinto -- Fabian Zetterlund

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Stephen Halliday -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Leevi Merilainen

Mads Sogaard

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Linus Ullmark

Injured: Lars Eller (broken foot)

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Nick Schmaltz -- Lawson Crouse

JJ Peterka -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Michael Carcone -- Jack McBain -- Daniil But

Brandon Tanev -- Alexander Kerfoot - Kailer Yamamoto

Mikhail Sergachev -- Sean Durzi

Nate Schmidt -- John Marino

Ian Cole -- Nick DeSimone

Karel Vejmelka

Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Olli Maatta, Liam O’Brien

Injured: Logan Cooley (lower body), Kevin Stenlund (undisclosed)

Status report

Eller made the trip to Utah but will miss his 12th straight game; Senators coach Travis Green said of the forward, "He's close. Probably could have went today, but we liked our lineup from last game. ... We want to stick with it.” ... Ottawa recalled Sogaard and loaned goalie Hunter Shepard to Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. ... Stenlund, a forward, will be a game-time decision, one of several, Mammoth coach Andre Tourigny said.