Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ TOR – 15:15 of the Second Period

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Ottawa

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review supported the call on the ice that Toronto’s Matthew Knies played the puck into his defensive zone, therefore, Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle was not off-side prior to Drake Batherson’s goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 83.1, which states in part, “If a player legally carries, passes or plays the puck back into his own defending zone while a player of the opposing team is in such defending zone, the off-side shall be ignored and play permitted to continue."

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge