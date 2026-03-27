Senators at Lightning projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (38-24-10) at LIGHTNING (44-21-6)

1 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Tyler Kleven -- Artem Zub

Jordan Spence -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Jorian Donovan  -- Carter Yakemchuk

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Lassi Thomson (lower body)

Lightning projected lineup

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov

Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel

Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg

Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser

Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steven Santini, Victor Hedman

Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)

Status report

Sanderson, a defenseman, is on the Senators' road trip and is questionable to play after missing the past 10 games. ... Hedman, a defenseman, is expected to miss at least the next two games while he is away on a personal leave.

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