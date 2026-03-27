Senators at Lightning projected lineups

SENATORS (38-24-10) at LIGHTNING (44-21-6)
1 p.m. ET; The Spot, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Warren Foegele -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Tyler Kleven -- Artem Zub
Jordan Spence -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Jorian Donovan -- Carter Yakemchuk
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Stephen Halliday, Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Jake Sanderson (upper body), Nick Jensen (lower body), Dennis Gilbert (upper body), Lassi Thomson (lower body)
Lightning projected lineup
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Nikita Kucherov
Gage Goncalves -- Brayden Point -- Jake Guentzel
Zemgus Girgensons -- Yanni Gourde -- Pontus Holmberg
Corey Perry -- Nick Paul -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Darren Raddysh -- J.J. Moser
Ryan McDonagh -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Charle-Edouard D’Astous
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Scratched: Scott Sabourin, Steven Santini, Victor Hedman
Injured: Declan Carlile (undisclosed), Max Crozier (core muscle), Dominic James (lower body)
Status report
Sanderson, a defenseman, is on the Senators' road trip and is questionable to play after missing the past 10 games. ... Hedman, a defenseman, is expected to miss at least the next two games while he is away on a personal leave.