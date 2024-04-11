Senators at Lightning

SENATORS (34-40-4) at LIGHTNING (44-27-7)
7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Boris Katchouk -- Mathieu Joseph -- Parker Kelly
Bokondji Imama -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom
Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: None
Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)
Lightning projected lineup
Michael Eyssimont -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov
Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos
Conor Sheary -- Nicholas Paul -- Tanner Jeannot
Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte
Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh
Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak
Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix
Matt Tomkins
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: Anthony Duclair (illness), Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)
Status report
The Senators will make any lineup changes following pregame warmups. ... Tomkins will make his fifth start of the season and second in four games. ... Duclair, a forward, is doubtful with a stomach illness.