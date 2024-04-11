Senators at Lightning

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (34-40-4) at LIGHTNING (44-27-7)

7 p.m. ET; BSSUN, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Boris Katchouk -- Mathieu Joseph -- Parker Kelly

Bokondji Imama -- Mark Kastelic -- Jiri Smejkal

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Erik Brannstrom

Jakob Chychrun -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Matthew Highmore (upper body), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Angus Crookshank (lower body), Travis Hamonic (undisclosed), Tim Stutzle (upper body)

Lightning projected lineup

Michael Eyssimont -- Brayden Point -- Nikita Kucherov

Brandon Hagel -- Anthony Cirelli -- Steven Stamkos

Conor Sheary -- Nicholas Paul -- Tanner Jeannot

Austin Watson -- Luke Glendening -- Tyler Motte

Victor Hedman -- Darren Raddysh

Matt Dumba -- Erik Cernak

Emil Lilleberg -- Nick Perbix

Matt Tomkins

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Scratched: Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: Anthony Duclair (illness), Haydn Fleury (upper body), Jonas Johansson (lower body), Mikhail Sergachev (leg surgery)

Status report

The Senators will make any lineup changes following pregame warmups. ... Tomkins will make his fifth start of the season and second in four games. ... Duclair, a forward, is doubtful with a stomach illness.

