Ullmark makes 30 saves, Senators shut out Kraken for 4th win in row

Pinto, Gregor, Stutzle each scores for Ottawa; Seattle gets blanked for 5th time this season

Senators at Kraken | Recap

By Darren Brown
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SEATTLE -- Linus Ullmark made 30 saves for the Ottawa Senators in their fourth straight win, 3-0 against against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday.

Shane Pinto, Noah Gregor and Tim Stutzle each scored for the Senators (16-13-2), who have won six of their past seven.

Joey Daccord made 23 saves for the Kraken (15-16-2), who have lost two of their past three including 5-1 at the Tampa Bay Lightning Saturday. It was the fifth time Seattle has been shut out this season.

Pinto gave the Senators a 1-0 lead at 8:02 of the second period. He carried the puck into the offensive zone and scored with a wrist shot from the right circle that beat Daccord five-hole while fighting through a Ryan Winterton check from behind.

Gregor pushed it to 2-0 at 12:45, taking a cross-ice pass from Ridly Greig at the top of the right circle and firing a snap shot over Daccord’s right shoulder.

Stutzle took a lead pass from Adam Gaudette and scored on a breakaway that hit Daccord’s stick and looped in over his shoulder to make it 3-0 at 4:18 of the third period.

