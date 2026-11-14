Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (12-6-2) PENGUINS (7-10-2)
7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TVAS2, SN1
Senators projected lineup
Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens
Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence
Tyler Kleven -- Carter Yakemchuk
Linus Ullmark
Samuel Ersson
Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin
Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov
Nick Robertson -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau
Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Rutger McGroarty
Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson
Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak
Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang
Sergei Murashov
Arturs Silovs
Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Ville Koivunen
Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)
Status report
Yakemchuk replacing Matinpalo on the third defense pair is the only expected lineup change for the Senators from a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Murashov will start for the third time in four games. ... Van Riemsdyk took full contact in practice Friday and participated in an optional morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his 15th straight game. ... Lapierre could enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday; Koivunen, a forward, would sit.