Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (12-6-2) PENGUINS (7-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TVAS2, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Carter Yakemchuk

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Nick Robertson -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Rutger McGroarty

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Status report

Yakemchuk replacing Matinpalo on the third defense pair is the only expected lineup change for the Senators from a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Murashov will start for the third time in four games. ... Van Riemsdyk took full contact in practice Friday and participated in an optional morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his 15th straight game. ... Lapierre could enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday; Koivunen, a forward, would sit.