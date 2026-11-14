Senators at Penguins projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (12-6-2) PENGUINS (7-10-2)

7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TVAS2, SN1

Senators projected lineup

Fabian Zetterlund -- Tim Stutzle -- Dylan Cozens

Philip Tomasino -- Shane Pinto -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Samuel Blais -- Stephen Halliday -- Hayden Hodgson

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jordan Spence

Tyler Kleven -- Carter Yakemchuk

Linus Ullmark

Samuel Ersson 

Scratched: Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: Warren Foegele (lower body), William Eklund (ankle), Andre Burakovsky (lower body), Nick Cousins (upper body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Evgeni Malkin

Tommy Novak -- Ben Kindel -- Egor Chinakhov

Nick Robertson -- Hendrix Lapierre -- Justin Brazeau

Connor Dewar -- Blake Lizotte -- Rutger McGroarty

Spencer Stastney -- Erik Karlsson

Samuel Girard -- Kaedan Korczak

Declan Carlile -- Kris Letang

Sergei Murashov

Arturs Silovs

Scratched: Andrei Kuzmenko, Ville Koivunen

Injured: Ryan Graves (knee), Trevor van Riemsdyk (lower body), Bryan Rust (lower body), Elmer Soderblom (upper body)

Status report 

Yakemchuk replacing Matinpalo on the third defense pair is the only expected lineup change for the Senators from a 4-3 overtime win against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. ... Murashov will start for the third time in four games. ... Van Riemsdyk took full contact in practice Friday and participated in an optional morning skate, but the defenseman will miss his 15th straight game. ... Lapierre could enter the lineup after being a healthy scratch for a 3-2 shootout win at the San Jose Sharks on Wednesday; Koivunen, a forward, would sit.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Kreider out 6-8 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury

Blue Jackets coach Bowness to miss second straight game with health issue

Staal to return for Hurricanes in Global Series finale against Kraken

NHL On Tap: McDavid eyes point in 21st straight for Oilers at Maple Leafs

Aho meets kids from hometown ahead of Global Series finale for Hurricanes

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings for 2026-27

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings for 2026-27

Firkus to make NHL debut for Kraken in Global Series finale

Predators rally to defeat Golden Knights in shootout for seventh win in row

Rangers get four goals in second, top Canucks for fifth win in six games

NHL picks, props, fantasy projections for today

Babcock not getting sentimental over Toronto return with Oilers

Scheifele on cusp of passing idol Hawerchuk as Jets' all-time scoring leader

Short Shifts Power Rankings: November 13

'No reason why' McDavid can't reach 200 points for Oilers, Kurri says