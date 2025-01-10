Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (19-18-3) at PENGUINS (18-17-8)
4 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Zack Ostapchuk -- Shane Pinto -- Nick Cousins
Cole Reinhardt -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Anton Forsberg
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Maxence Guenette, Matthew Highmore
Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back), Noah Gregor (lower body), Travis Hamonic (lower body)
Penguins projected lineup
Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust
Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier
Drew O'Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi
Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari
Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang
Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson
Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph
Alex Nedeljkovic
Tristan Jarry
Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves
Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)
Status report
Jensen is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday. ... Gregor crashed feet first in the boards in the second period of a 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The forward will "be out for a little while," Senators coach Travis Green said after the game. ... Ottawa recalled Highmore and MacEwen, each a forward, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Malkin rotated at second-line center, his usual position, with Glass getting most of the reps there in practice Friday. He was a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and a game-time decision for a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.