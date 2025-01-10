Senators at Penguins projected lineups

SENATORS (19-18-3) at PENGUINS (18-17-8)

4 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, TSN5, TVAS

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Zack Ostapchuk -- Shane Pinto -- Nick Cousins

Cole Reinhardt -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Anton Forsberg

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Maxence Guenette, Matthew Highmore

Injured: David Perron (upper body), Michael Amadio (concussion), Jacob Bernard-Docker (high ankle sprain), Linus Ullmark (back), Noah Gregor (lower body), Travis Hamonic (lower body)

Penguins projected lineup

Rickard Rakell -- Sidney Crosby -- Bryan Rust

Michael Bunting -- Cody Glass -- Anthony Beauvillier

Drew O'Connor -- Kevin Hayes -- Jesse Puljujarvi

Matt Nieto -- Blake Lizotte -- Noel Acciari

Marcus Pettersson -- Kris Letang

Matt Grzelcyk -- Erik Karlsson

Owen Pickering -- P.O Joseph

Alex Nedeljkovic

Tristan Jarry

Scratched: Ryan Shea, Ryan Graves

Injured: Philip Tomasino (lower body), Evgeni Malkin (upper body)

Status report

Jensen is expected to play after taking a maintenance day from practice Friday. ... Gregor crashed feet first in the boards in the second period of a 4-0 loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday. The forward will "be out for a little while," Senators coach Travis Green said after the game. ... Ottawa recalled Highmore and MacEwen, each a forward, from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Friday. ... Malkin rotated at second-line center, his usual position, with Glass getting most of the reps there in practice Friday. He was a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday and a game-time decision for a 5-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday.