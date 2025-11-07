Senators at Flyers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444 cloned
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (6-5-3) at FLYERS (8-5-1)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Ersson, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing four games because of a lower-body injury, took part in an optional practice Friday and could start Saturday depending on how he feels, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... The Flyers sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Foerster, who hasn’t played since Nov. 1 and was placed on injured reserve Monday, skated Friday without pads. The earliest the forward can return is against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Woll to start AHL conditioning stint before Maple Leafs return

Dahlin to take leave from Sabres due to personal matter

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

NHL Status Report: Zuccarello could make season debut for Wild

Penguins salute Ovechkin for 900th NHL goal

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL EDGE stats behind Ducks' breakout season

Kane to return for Red Wings, resume chase of Olympic roster spot

NHL On Tap: Schaefer, Islanders host Wild

Canada, Finland unveil jerseys for Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026

Decker elevated teammates, opponents on way to Hall of Fame, Stafford says

Decker's competitive nature drove her to Olympic gold, Hall of Fame

Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

NHL employees to march in New York Veterans Day Parade

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings