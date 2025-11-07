Senators at Flyers projected lineups

SENATORS (6-5-3) at FLYERS (8-5-1)
1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron
Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence
Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)
Flyers projected lineup
Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras
Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink
Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny
Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway
Cam York -- Travis Sanheim
Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale
Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen
Samuel Ersson
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning
Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (lower body)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Ersson, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing four games because of a lower-body injury, took part in an optional practice Friday and could start Saturday depending on how he feels, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... The Flyers sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Foerster, who hasn’t played since Nov. 1 and was placed on injured reserve Monday, skated Friday without pads. The earliest the forward can return is against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.