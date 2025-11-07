Senators at Flyers projected lineups

SENATORS (6-5-3) at FLYERS (8-5-1)

1 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Dylan Cozens -- David Perron

Michael Amadio -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Kurtis MacDermid -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Nikolas Matinpalo

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Olle Lycksell, Jordan Spence

Injured: Brady Tkachuk (thumb surgery)

Flyers projected lineup

Owen Tippett -- Christian Dvorak -- Trevor Zegras

Matvei Michkov -- Sean Couturier -- Bobby Brink

Nikita Grebenkin -- Noah Cates -- Travis Konecny

Nicolas Deslauriers -- Rodrigo Abols -- Garnet Hathaway

Cam York -- Travis Sanheim

Nick Seeler -- Jamie Drysdale

Emil Andrae -- Noah Juulsen

Samuel Ersson

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Egor Zamula, Adam Ginning

Injured: Rasmus Ristolainen (triceps), Tyson Foerster (lower body)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Ersson, who was activated from injured reserve Thursday after missing four games because of a lower-body injury, took part in an optional practice Friday and could start Saturday depending on how he feels, coach Rick Tocchet said. ... The Flyers sent goalie Aleksei Kolosov to Lehigh Valley of the American Hockey League on Friday. … Foerster, who hasn’t played since Nov. 1 and was placed on injured reserve Monday, skated Friday without pads. The earliest the forward can return is against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday.