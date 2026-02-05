Senators at Flyers projected lineups

SENATORS (27-22-7) at FLYERS (25-20-10)
7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS
Senators projected lineup
Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig
Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Linus Ullmark
James Reimer
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo
Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)
Flyers projected lineup
Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny
Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett
Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink
Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway
Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen
Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale
Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen
Dan Vladar
Aleksei Kolosov
Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers
Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)
Status report
Ullmark starting in goal will be the only change in the Senators' lineup from a 4-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Ersson took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate and the goalie remains on schedule to return after the Olympic break. ... Hathaway will play after being scratched for a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday; he'll replace Deslauriers, a forward.