Senators at Flyers projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (27-22-7) at FLYERS (25-20-10)

7 p.m. ET; NBCSP, TSN5, RDS

Senators projected lineup

Drake Batherson -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Ridly Greig

Nick Cousins -- Shane Pinto -- Michael Amadio

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- Fabian Zetterlund

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Linus Ullmark

James Reimer

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo

Injured: David Perron (sports hernia)

Flyers projected lineup

Nikita Grebenkin -- Christian Dvorak -- Travis Konecny

Denver Barkey -- Trevor Zegras -- Owen Tippett

Matvei Michkov -- Noah Cates -- Bobby Brink

Carl Grundstrom -- Sean Couturier -- Garnet Hathaway

Travis Sanheim -- Rasmus Ristolainen

Cam York -- Jamie Drysdale

Nick Seeler -- Noah Juulsen

Dan Vladar

Aleksei Kolosov

Scratched: Emil Andrae, Nicolas Deslauriers

Injured: Tyson Foerster (arm), Rodrigo Abols (lower body), Samuel Ersson (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark starting in goal will be the only change in the Senators' lineup from a 4-3 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday. ... Ersson took part in the Flyers' optional morning skate and the goalie remains on schedule to return after the Olympic break. ... Hathaway will play after being scratched for a 4-2 win against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday; he'll replace Deslauriers, a forward.

