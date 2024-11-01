Senators at Rangers projected lineups
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig
Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio
Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen
Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Linus Ullmark
Anton Forsberg
Scratched: David Perron
Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)
Rangers projected lineup
Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith
Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere
Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko
Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski
K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox
Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba
Braden Schneider -- Victor Mancini
Igor Shesterkin
Jonathan Quick
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Zac Jones
Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)
Status report
Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fifth straight game. ... Pinto, a center, is week to week and will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... Zub, a defenseman, will miss his seventh game in a row. ... Brodzinski will replace Rempe, a forward who played in a 5-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. … Vesey, a forward, is on long-term injured reserve and will miss his 10th game. He has been skating and is eligible to return against the New York Islanders on Sunday.