Senators at Rangers projected lineups

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Ridly Greig

Claude Giroux -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Noah Gregor -- Zack Ostapchuk -- Michael Amadio

Nick Cousins -- Adam Gaudette -- Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson -- Travis Hamonic

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Linus Ullmark

Anton Forsberg

Scratched: David Perron

Injured: Artem Zub (concussion), Shane Pinto (undisclosed)

Rangers projected lineup

Chris Kreider -- Mika Zibanejad -- Reilly Smith

Artemi Panarin -- Vincent Trocheck -- Alexis Lafreniere

Will Cuylle -- Filip Chytil -- Kaapo Kakko

Adam Edstrom -- Sam Carrick - Jonny Brodzinski

K'Andre Miller -- Adam Fox

Ryan Lindgren -- Jacob Trouba

Braden Schneider -- Victor Mancini

Igor Shesterkin

Jonathan Quick

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Zac Jones

Injured: Jimmy Vesey (lower body)

Status report

Gaudette and Ostapchuk each was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … Perron, a forward, will not play for personal reasons and will miss his fifth straight game. ... Pinto, a center, is week to week and will miss his fourth consecutive game. ... Zub, a defenseman, will miss his seventh game in a row. ... Brodzinski will replace Rempe, a forward who played in a 5-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday. … Vesey, a forward, is on long-term injured reserve and will miss his 10th game. He has been skating and is eligible to return against the New York Islanders on Sunday.