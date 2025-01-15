Coach’s Challenge: OTT @ NYI – 1:42 of the First Period

Challenge Initiated By: NY Islanders

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No goal Ottawa

Explanation: Video review determined Ottawa’s Adam Gaudette made contact with Marcus Hogberg in the crease which impaired his ability to play his position prior to the goal. The decision was made in accordance with Rule 69.1 which states, in part, “Goals should be disallowed only if: (1) an attacking player, either by his positioning or by contact, impairs the goalkeeper’s ability to move freely within his crease or defend his goal.”

