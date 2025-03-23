Tkachuk, Batherson score, Senators hold off Devils

Goals 33 seconds apart in 2nd period spark Ottawa; Bratt sets franchise assist record for New Jersey

Senators at Devils | Recap

By Mike G. Morreale
@mikemorrealeNHL NHL.com Senior Draft Writer

NEWARK, N.J. -- Brady Tkachuk and Drake Batherson each scored in a span of 33 seconds early in the second period and the Ottawa Senators held on for a 3-2 win against the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center on Saturday.

Linus Ullmark made 26 saves for the Senators (37-27-5), who won for the first time in three games. Ullmark denied Stefan Noesen on a shot from the slot with five seconds remaining to secure the victory.

Ullmark rebounded after allowing four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Anton Forsberg in the first period of a 5-1 loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday.

Luke Hughes had two assists and Jake Allen made 16 saves for the Devils (37-28-6), who have lost three of their past four games.

Tkachuk scored on a tip-in from the slot after a pass by Jake Sanderson from the left face-off circle to give the Senators a 1-0 lead at 4:05 of the second period.

Batherson then made it 2-0 on a shot from the slot at 4:38.

Nico Hischier scored a power-play goal on a slap shot from the right face-off circle to pull the Devils within 2-1 at 7:13 of the second and extend his point streak to six games (four goals, three assists).

Jesper Bratt had an assist on Hischier's goal to set the franchise record for most in a season (61 assists), passing Scott Stevens (60 in 1993-94).

David Perron pushed it to 3-1 after a one-timer by Claude Giroux from the right circle deflected in off Perron's hip from the slot at 8:44 of the second.

Erik Haula scored on a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle with Allen pulled for an extra attacker at 19:37 of the third period for the 3-2 final.

