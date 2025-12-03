Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

The Ottawa captain made it 5-2 at 12:43 of the third period with a snap shot past Sam Montembeault. He was playing in his third game after missing 20 with a broken right thumb.

“A massive win, you know, it’s a four-point swing, these types of games,” Tkachuk said. “And usually these big games are after a bye week, but with how close everything is it’s as important in early December. So we came in with a mindset that the last game of the road trip we wanted to get this road trip on an over .500 record and that would be a successful road trip, so it was a great game by absolutely everybody on the team.”

Tkachuk also had an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for Ottawa (13-9-4), which had lost consecutive games but finished its seven-game road trip 4-3-0. Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

“I thought that was one of (Zetterlund)’s best games in a while,” Senators coach Travis Green said. “I thought the whole line was very good tonight. We had a lot of good players tonight.”