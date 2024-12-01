Kopitar has 2 points, Kings defeat Senators for 3rd win in row

Anze Kopitar, Kevin Fiala and Trevor Moore each had a goal and an assist, David Rittich made 20 saves, and the Kings (14-8-3) swept both games of a back-to-back after winning 2-1 at the Anaheim Ducks on Friday.

“Just got to keep it rolling,” Moore said. “Just keep building the right direction. I feel like we’re getting better.”

Tim Stutzle had a goal to extend his point streak to six games, Adam Gaudette scored for the third straight game, and the Senators (10-12-1) lost in the first game of a back-to-back before visiting the Ducks on Sunday. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

“Historically, we know this is a hard building,” Ottawa defenseman Travis Hamonic said. “They’re a team that doesn’t give you a lot, and they’re playing some good hockey as of late, the last couple.”