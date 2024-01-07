Hyman scores hat trick, Oilers defeat Senators for 7th straight win

The hat trick was Hyman’s fourth in the NHL. He leads Edmonton with 25 goals this season.

Evan Bouchard had three assists for the Oilers (20-15-1), who moved into a playoff spot for the first time this season, pulling even with the St. Louis Blues for the second Wild Card out of the Western Conference. Stuart Skinner made 30 saves.

Parker Kelly scored, and Anton Forsberg made 43 saves for the Senators (14-21-0), who lost their third in a row.

Hyman put Edmonton ahead 1-0 at 18:08 of the second period on the power play, tipping in a wrist shot from the point by Bouchard past Forsberg’s blocker.

Hyman extended it to 2-0 at 2:26 of the third period, taking a pass from Bouchard and scoring on a wrist shot from the top of the circle that trickled through the arm of Forsberg.

Kelly cut it to 2-1 at 15:02 after poking the puck past Skinner in the crease. The play was initially ruled no-goal on the ice due to goaltender interference, but was overturned upon video review after a coach’s challenge by Ottawa.

Hyman completed the hat trick at 17:10 on the power play when he tapped in a Bouchard pass to the far post for the 3-1 final.