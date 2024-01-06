Senators at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SENATORS (14-20-0) at OILERS (19-15-1)

10 p.m. CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson 

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Parker Kelly

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Rourke Chartier (upper body), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)

Status report

Batherson swaps in for Giroux on the Senators top line. … Skinner will make his fourth start in five games for the Oilers.

Latest News

Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
NHL Buzz news and notes January 5

NHL Buzz: Zuccarello to return for Wild against Blue Jackets
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game preview January 6

Canucks at Devils
NHL On Tap news and notes January 6

NHL On Tap: McDavid, Oilers go for 7th straight win
NHL Morning Skate for January 6

NHL Morning Skate for January 6
Winnipeg Jets Anaheim Ducks game recap January 5

Jets defeat Ducks for 5th straight win, extend point streak to 11
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
CHL notebook Canucks prospect Hunter Brzustewicz shining

CHL notebook: Canucks prospect Brzustewicz shining in OHL
Vasily Ponomarev arrival just in time for Hurricanes

Ponomarev makes most of late call-up, scores for Hurricanes in NHL debut
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Carolina Hurricanes Washington Capitals game recap January 5

Hurricanes score 5 straight in 3rd, rally past Capitals
Chicago Blackhawks New Jersey Devils game recap January 5

McLeod, Devils rally in 3rd period, defeat Blackhawks
Adam Graves, Arron Asham PWHL New York ceremonial puck drop

Graves, Asham drop ceremonial puck at PWHL New York home opener
2024 World Junior Championship 5 breakout players

2024 World Junior Championship: 5 breakout players