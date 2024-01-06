Senators at Oilers

SENATORS (14-20-0) at OILERS (19-15-1)
10 p.m. CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson
Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Parker Kelly
Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Angus Crookshank
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic
Anton Forsberg
Joonas Korpisalo
Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: Rourke Chartier (upper body), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: None
Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)
Status report
Batherson swaps in for Giroux on the Senators top line. … Skinner will make his fourth start in five games for the Oilers.