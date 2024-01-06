Senators at Oilers

SENATORS (14-20-0) at OILERS (19-15-1)

10 p.m. CBC, TVAS, SN, CITY

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Josh Norris -- Drake Batherson

Vladimir Tarasenko -- Tim Stutzle -- Claude Giroux

Dominik Kubalik -- Ridly Greig -- Parker Kelly

Jiri Smejkal -- Mark Kastelic -- Angus Crookshank

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

Jakob Chychrun -- Travis Hamonic

Anton Forsberg

Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: Rourke Chartier (upper body), Zack MacEwen (undisclosed)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Evander Kane -- Derek Ryan -- Mattias Janmark

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: None

Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)

Status report

Batherson swaps in for Giroux on the Senators top line. … Skinner will make his fourth start in five games for the Oilers.