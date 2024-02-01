Pinto, Senators defeat Red Wings in OT

Brady Tkachuk and Mark Kastelic also scored for Ottawa (20-25-2), which has won two in a row and is 5-1-2 in its past eight games. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.

“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Senators coach Jacques Martin said. “We seem to be maturing and we’re handling the ups and downs of a game better.”

Dylan Larkin and Daniel Sprong scored for Detroit (26-18-6), which had won two straight. Alex Lyon made 22 saves.

The Red Wings ended the month of January 9-2-2.

“This was an outstanding month because we put ourselves back in the fight,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s what we’ve wanted since I’ve been here, a chance to be in the fight in the second half of the season, and now we’re there. It’s going to be exciting to see what we can do with it.”