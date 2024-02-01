Pinto, Senators defeat Red Wings in OT

DETROIT -- Shane Pinto scored at 2:05 of overtime to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 win against the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday.
Wins it at 2:05 for Ottawa; Larkin extends point streak to 12 in loss
Pinto, who also had an assist, tipped in Thomas Chabot’s centering pass from his knees while sliding through the crease. The Red Wings never possessed the puck in overtime.
“If you get possession for most of the time, there’s a good chance you’ll score,” Pinto said. “I thought we did a good job of bringing the puck back and waiting for the right look.”
Brady Tkachuk and Mark Kastelic also scored for Ottawa (20-25-2), which has won two in a row and is 5-1-2 in its past eight games. Joonas Korpisalo made 23 saves.
“I think we’re going in the right direction,” Senators coach Jacques Martin said. “We seem to be maturing and we’re handling the ups and downs of a game better.”
Dylan Larkin and Daniel Sprong scored for Detroit (26-18-6), which had won two straight. Alex Lyon made 22 saves.
The Red Wings ended the month of January 9-2-2.
“This was an outstanding month because we put ourselves back in the fight,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said. “That’s what we’ve wanted since I’ve been here, a chance to be in the fight in the second half of the season, and now we’re there. It’s going to be exciting to see what we can do with it.”
Sprong gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead at 8:57 of the first period with a one-timer off a pass from Joe Veleno from the left face-off dot.
Kastelic tied the game 1-1 at 3:09 of the second period, redirecting Jacob Bernard-Docker’s point shot short side on Lyon for his second goal of the season.
Tkachuk put Ottawa in front 2-1 at 14:32, picking up a loose puck as he exited the penalty box and roofing a shot on a breakaway. It was his third straight game with a goal.
“I thought it was a tight-checking game where we didn’t make many mistakes,” said Larkin, the Red Wings captain. “We kept them to the outside most of the night, but they got one coming out of the penalty box and we had to get it back.”
Larkin tied it 2-2 at 11:15 of the third period. He skated out from the goal line and into the high slot before beating Korpisalo glove side through a screen. He has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) during a 12-game point streak.
“He’s always getting the top-line matchup, even during this stretch he’s having,” Lalonde said. “He had (Tim) Stutzle tonight, and that line has been really good lately. (Jonathan) Marchessault was on an absolute tear for Vegas. (Morgan) Frost was on an absolute tear (for Philadelphia). He’s getting those matchups and he’s winning them.”
NOTES: Larkin is the first Red Wings player to score 10 goals in a calendar month since Justin Abdelkader (10 goals in 15 games) in March 2015. … Korpisalo is 4-1-2 with a 2.19 goals-against average in his past seven games (six starts). ... Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson left in the first period with a lower-body injury. There was no update postgame.