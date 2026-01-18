Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

SENATORS (22-19-6) at RED WINGS (29-16-4)

5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2

Senators projected lineup

Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio

Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux

Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

James Reimer

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Leevi Merilainen

Injured: None

Red Wings projected lineup

James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane

Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper

Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka

Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker

John Gibson

Cam Talbot

Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Reimer would make his Senators debut after Merilainen made 13 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Ullmark was expected to travel and could back up Reimer; he has not played since being granted a leave of absence on Dec. 28.

Latest News

Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 Buzz

Giants QB Dart attends Mammoth game, meets Tusky, tosses signed footballs to crowd

NHL Status Report: Tkachuk, Marchand close to returning for Panthers

Toews anticipates ‘very emotional’ return to Chicago with Jets

NHL Fantasy picks, props, futures with EDGE stats

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Golden Knights score 7, ease past Predators for 7th straight win

Granlund scores in OT, lifts Ducks past Kings

Oilers score 6 goals in 2nd, shut out Canucks

Lohrei scores 2, Bruins surge past Blackhawks for 6th win in row

Domi scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally past Jets

Canadiens rally with 2 goals late in 3rd, defeat Senators in OT

Fantasy hockey top 25 goalie rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings

NHL coaches, players balancing regular season, preparation for Olympics

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings