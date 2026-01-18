Senators at Red Wings projected lineups

SENATORS (22-19-6) at RED WINGS (29-16-4)
5 p.m. ET; FDSNDET, TSN5, RDS2
Senators projected lineup
Brady Tkachuk -- Tim Stutzle -- Michael Amadio
Fabian Zetterlund -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Ridly Greig -- Shane Pinto -- Claude Giroux
Nick Cousins -- Lars Eller -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Thomas Chabot -- Nick Jensen
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
James Reimer
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Nikolas Matinpalo, Leevi Merilainen
Injured: None
Red Wings projected lineup
James van Riemsdyk -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Alex DeBrincat -- Andrew Copp -- Patrick Kane
Emmitt Finnie -- J.T. Compher -- Marco Kasper
Elmer Soderblom -- Michael Rasmussen -- Mason Appleton
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Axel Sandin-Pellikka
Albert Johansson -- Jacob Bernard-Docker
John Gibson
Cam Talbot
Scratched: Travis Hamonic, Erik Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. … Reimer would make his Senators debut after Merilainen made 13 saves in a 6-5 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. … Ullmark was expected to travel and could back up Reimer; he has not played since being granted a leave of absence on Dec. 28.